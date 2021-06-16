Retiring Kentucky lawmaker scoffs at congressman's criticism

Hornback said the criticism showed Massie’s “lack of knowledge” about his efforts to support Kentucky agriculture and his conservative voting record in the Kentucky Senate. It reflected everything that’s wrong with social media, the state lawmaker said.

“Because you can go on there just like he did, and say anything you want to say, never have to face the person," Hornback said. "And that’s what starts a lot of trouble.”

Last year, Hornback endorsed Massie's GOP primary opponent, Todd McMurtry. Massie won the primary in a rout on his way to reelection. Hornback's district overlaps with Massie's.

Hornback, who describes himself as a strong gun-rights supporter, has promoted legislation meant to temporarily keep guns away from people deemed as threats to themselves or others.

“It’s not about taking people’s guns away," Hornback said Wednesday. "It’s about, we have a problem with gun violence. And that’s more evident than ever right now because of all the mass shootings. That’s a societal problem. And if we as leaders all over the nation, if we don’t discuss it and talk about it, then we never get anything accomplished.”