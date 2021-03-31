 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Retooling of NC student literacy efforts on fast track
0 comments
AP

Retooling of NC student literacy efforts on fast track

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An overhaul of North Carolina's efforts to improve reading proficiency for early-grade students in the public schools is advancing quickly through the legislature, clearing the Senate on Wednesday by a unanimous vote.

A House education committee later approved the same “Excellent Schools Act” in a rare evening meeting. It signaled the General Assembly's hope to give final legislative approval to the popular measure and send it to Gov. Roy Cooper before the legislature's spring recess next week.

The measure seeks to improve upon the 2013 “Read to Achieve" program, which was championed by Senate leader Phil Berger but has not lived up to expectations. Berger advanced a 2019 bill to address its weaknesses, but Cooper vetoed it, saying it wasn't enough to fix the problems. Fourth-grade reading proficiency scores have seen little improvement in recent years.

There's been broad support so far for this year's bill, also sponsored by Berger. Behind-the-scenes work by leaders of the Department of Public Instruction, State Board of Education and University of North Carolina system in seeking consensus on literacy policy has helped persuade potential detractors.

One of the biggest changes compared to the 2019 bill is the embrace of scientific methods to teach children how to read that emphasize phonics, vocabulary and spelling. This steps away from a “whole language” method that gained prominence in the 20th century. Berger said upwards of 30,000 teachers ultimately will be trained following "the Science of Reading” over two years,

The legislation also directs the “Science of Reading” as required coursework within elementary school teacher college preparatory programs. An Early Literacy Program will be created within DPI, and local school districts will have to turn in literacy intervention plans starting in the fall of 2022.

Like the 2019 bill, early-grade students struggling with reading also would receive individualized improvement plans. Teachers could obtain signing and performance bonuses for working in summer reading camps already offered through Read to Achieve. More online reading resources also would be available for parents.

The bill cleared the Senate on the same day a Senate education committee approved a House bill pushed by Speaker Tim Moore to assist students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both measures will rely in part on federal COVID-19 relief funds for their implementation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: SCPD Sgt. Jake Noltze talks about Wednesday robbery at Great Southern Bank

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
National Politics

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News