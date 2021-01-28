 Skip to main content
Retroactive teacher raises advance in SC House
AP

Retroactive teacher raises advance in SC House

  • Updated
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House gave key approval Thursday to a bill to reinstate some teacher raises into this year’s budget.

The bill would restore “step increase” raises for teachers, which amount to several hundred dollars a year given annually as teachers gain experience. Legislators paused the pay bumps last spring due to uncertainty of what the COVID-19 pandemic might do to the economy.

Lawmakers approved the measure 118-0. The bill faces one last vote in the House before it can move to the Senate.

The bill would dedicate up $50 million to restoring the raises for the current school year. Teachers would get the money in a lump sum payment from their school districts by June 15.

