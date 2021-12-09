 Skip to main content
Revamped New Mexico 3-seat congressional map advances

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two Native American communities voiced opposition Thursday to a congressional redistricting plan that would extend the state's traditionally Democratic northern 3rd District into a conservative oil-producing region of the state.

Lobbyist Conroy Chino, representing the Indigenous communities of Taos Pueblo and Acoma Pueblo, said that the Democratic-backed redistricting proposal would have a negative influence on political representation for the two tribes.

Amid criticism, the congressional redistricting bill from Democratic Sen. Joseph Cervantes and Rep. Georgene Louis advanced Thursday toward a Senate floor vote, with a 6-3 endorsement of a judiciary committee. Senate approval would move the bill to the Democrat-controlled state House for consideration.

Chino noted a close relationship between Taos and Acoma pueblos and first-term Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, an attorney with lengthy experience on Indigenous issues and projects.

Leger Fernandez represents' the norther 3rd Congressional District and would confront an altered political panorama involving new, conservative constituents from southern New Mexico under the redistricting proposal.

“Under this current iteration the number of Native Americans in congressional District 3 gets reduced down from 20% to 16%,” Chino said. “And the tribes that I represent feel that will have an impact when it comes to their interests at the congressional level, they will have competing interests from where they sit in the state with, perhaps, the southeastern part of the state.”

The redistricting plan would break up a conservative stronghold in the state’s southeastern oil production zone into multiple districts, drawing protests from Republicans in the legislative minority and oil industry representatives.

It also would bolster a Hispanic majority in New Mexico’s southern 2nd Congressional District by extending its boundaries into Albuquerque.

The plan has deep implications for New Mexico's three first-term congresswomen, including Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump who ousted a Democratic incumbent in 2020. New Mexico's other two congressional representatives are Democrats.

Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in 2022 to take control of the U.S. House and effectively freeze President Joe Biden’s agenda on everything from climate change to the economy.

New Mexico is home to 23 federally recognized Indigenous communities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

