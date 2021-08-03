 Skip to main content
Revenue department: $10M in Louisiana tax refunds unclaimed
AP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's revenue department said thousands of taxpayers have until Sept. 15 to claim more than $10 million in income tax refunds, or the money will be turned over to the state's unclaimed property program.

The agency said in a statement that it sent letters to 12,818 people and businesses that have refunds available but didn't cash their refund checks sent from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. To claim the refund through the revenue department, the taxpayer must complete a form included with the letter by the September deadline.

If taxpayers don't seek their refunds, the $10.2 million will become unclaimed property. They can still be obtained later, through the treasurer's office, which oversees Louisiana's unclaimed property program.

