Revenue estimates to build Ohio budget jump by $3.3 billion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Revised financial estimates mean an extra $3.3 billion for lawmakers crafting the upcoming state budget, the state announced Thursday. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine urged lawmakers to be conservative when factoring in the windfall, calling it one-time money attributable to federal pandemic aid.

“We have to be very, very conservative in how we spend it,” DeWine said. “In fact, not spend a lot of it. Maybe not even spend the lion’s share of it.”

He said no one yet knows how the coronavirus pandemic will play out in terms of the economy.

The state budget office forecast the revenues used in the governor's budget proposal in December, when the coronavirus pandemic was raging and the impact of the vaccination rollout was still unclear, said State Budget Director Kimberly Murnieks.

She noted that the pandemic illustrated how closely the state's economy is tied to the health of its residents. The updated forecasts call for an additional $1.7 billion next year and $1.6 billion in 2023.