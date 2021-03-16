Revenue forecasts expect jump in North Dakota oil prices

Oil prices are a key contributor to the wealth of North Dakota, the No. 2 oil producer behind Texas. State budget officials estimate every dollar that a barrel of oil either increases or decreases has a more than $40 million impact on the state treasury annually.

Lawmakers assumed oil prices at $40 a barrel when crafting their budgetary starting point in January. Moody’s updated forecast assumes oil prices will reach $53.50 in 2022 and $48.75 in 2023.

IHS presented low, high and a baseline that ranged between about $55 to $60 a barrel.

North Dakota crude was fetching about $64 a barrel on Tuesday.

Moody’s expects oil production to remain flat at 1.1 million barrels daily for the next two-year budget cycle, while IHS predicted output at between 1.2 million and 1.3 million barrels daily during that time.

The state’s current two-year budget, including federal aid, is $14.7 billion. The budget represents about $4.9 billion in state general fund spending for the 2019-21 budget cycle that ends June 30.

The general fund portion of the budget is spent on an assortment of programs, including education and human services. It is funded largely by state taxes on income, sales, energy, tobacco and gambling.

The two forecasts were within $19 million in expected revenue from major tax sources, at just more than $3 billion for the next two-year cycle.

