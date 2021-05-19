Reversing Trump, Buttigieg reinstates local hiring program

But as President Joe Biden pushed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan geared toward creating millions of jobs, a range of advocacy groups and Democratic senators urged Buttigieg to roll out a new local hiring program, saying that the federally funded construction projects could dole out ways for local residents to access well-paying jobs and revitalize regional economies.

“As we invest in world-class infrastructure for Americans, we want to make sure that our investments create jobs for people in the communities where the projects are located,” Buttigieg said. “We’re proud to launch the department’s local hiring initiative, with an additional focus on workforce development so that good jobs can become meaningful careers.”

The effort will also seek to help transit agencies implement “best practices” to hire employees for advanced technology projects, including electric buses and high-speed rail.

New York Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand were among those backing the program.