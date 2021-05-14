Review of leases requested after report of unused building

“I would say we were adamant about our situation,” he said. “We were advised there would be a legal battle.”

Liz Brocker, spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, emphasized on Thursday and Friday her agency would not comment on legal strategy with a state agency. GOP Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem did not respond to repeated phone messages.

Documents obtained by the AP show that the state pays more than $10 million in rent for agencies at about 170 locations statewide, at an average rate of $13.33 a square foot.

North Dakota Capitol Facilities Manager John Boyle has said each state lease has an “appropriation clause” that allows the state to get out of it if the Legislature doesn’t provide funding.

The IT agency’s lease, obtained by the AP, contains that clause, saying the state “has no obligation under this lease for the initial or succeeding terms if the North Dakota Legislature fails to appropriate” funds.

The state has been sued before for breaking a lease after the Legislature failed to appropriate enough money in the late 1980s for rent on a building in Fargo for the state Department of Human Services. The North Dakota Supreme Court in 1991 sided with the state in that case.

