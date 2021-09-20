Review paints dire picture of Virginia employment commission

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A year and a half into the coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia Employment Commission is still swamped with backlogged claims, its call centers are underperforming and serious staffing problems persist, according to a scathing interim report the state’s legislative watchdog agency presented to lawmakers Monday.

The agency's staff undertook its review after the employment commission came under harsh scrutiny from lawmakers and members of the public for its by some measures worst-in-the-nation response to the surge in jobless claims that began early last year. Thousands of Virginians have faced lengthy delays while waiting for benefits, and many have been unable to reach anyone for help or information about their case.

"While operating in the extremely challenging public health environment created by COVID was understandably difficult ... meaningful actions could have been taken sooner to respond to the public's needs," Hal Greer, director of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, said at the start of Monday's presentation.