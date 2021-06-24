Rewrite of Delaware gun magazine bill focuses on criminals

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state House on Thursday approved an amendment overhauling a Senate gun-control measure that would have outlawed virtually all magazines sold with modern semiautomatic firearms.

The amendment was prompted by concerns raised about the constitutionality and feasibility of the Senate bill, which banned magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds and required existing owners of such magazines to surrender them to the state.

The amendment guts the entire Senate bill, allowing the sale and possession of magazines that are commonly included as accessories with new firearms while taking aim at after-market magazines.

The House measure, approved on a 24-16 vote and sent to the Senate, criminalizes the possession while committing a felony of an after-market magazine that increases the designed capacity of a firearm’s standard magazine. A person accused of possessing a prohibited after-market magazine while committing a felony would be subject to a separate felony charge punishable by two to 25 years in prison.