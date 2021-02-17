 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rezoning request to redevelop Paradise Valley Mall approved
View Comments
AP

Rezoning request to redevelop Paradise Valley Mall approved

{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix City Council has approved a rezoning request that will redevelop the Paradise Valley Mall in northeast Phoenix.

The council voted on the issue Wednesday.

The approved mixed-use development includes retail shops, a grocery store, restaurants, high-rise multi-family housing with a maximum 120 feet in height, office space and self-storage.

The 92-acre site will be developed in phases and will promote walkability and connectivity with pedestrian paths and common areas.

Residents also have the option of using mass transit with the existing transit facility located within the development.

Phoenix officials said the Mesquite Library is not part of the redevelopment and will remain in its location.

Construction and demolition of parts of the mall are expected to begin within the next few months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Feds seize millions of fake N95 masks

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
National Politics

Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most every senator has pledged to listen to the evidence in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, but most minds were likely made up before the trial began. Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection, and that appears unlikely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News