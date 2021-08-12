Rhode Island becoming older, more Latino as population grows

Rhode Island is becoming older and more Latino as it grows in population.
Federal data released Thursday from the 2020 U.S. census show that people who identify as either Hispanic or Latino now make up nearly 17% of the state, while about 70% of the residents identify as white only.
And the Ocean State, like much of New England, continues to have one of the oldest populations in the country, with more than 80% of residents aged 18 or older.
The demographic shift comes as Rhode Island has grown more than 4%, from about 1.05 million residents in 2010 to nearly 1.1 million in 2020.
Just a decade ago, Rhode Island’s Latino population stood at around 12% of the state. Now there are more than 180,000 Latinos or Hispanics in Rhode Island, up more than 50,000 from 2010, according to Thursday's data.
The percentage of Rhode Islanders identifying as white only has dropped from 2010, when they comprised more than 80% of the state. Asians have grown modestly over the last decade and comprise about 3.5%, while people who identify as Black only have remained relatively steady at less than 6% of the population, according to the census data.
Rhode Island ranks as the fifth-oldest state by percent of residents 18 or older. Only D.C., Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire had older populations in 2020. Nearby Massachusetts came in just a shade younger, placing sixth oldest among states.
Rhode Island is also slightly older than it was a decade ago: About 19% of the population is under the age of 18, compared with more than 21% of the state in 2010, according to census data.
Thursday's data release comes more than four months later than expected due to delays caused by the pandemic.
The numbers, which will now be used by states to redraw congressional and legislative districts, show where white, Asian, Black and Hispanic communities grew over the past decade. They also show which areas have gotten older or younger and the number of people living in dorms, prisons and nursing homes.
The data cover geographies as small as neighborhoods and as large as states. April's data provided state population counts and showed the U.S. had 331 million residents last year, a 7.4% increase from 2010.
Political jostling in Rhode Island over the census results began well before Thursday’s data release.
In April, initial data from the Census Bureau showed the state’s population grew enough for it to retain its two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, sparing the overwhelmingly Democratic state a potentially awkward matchup between its two popular Democratic congressmen.
And on Wednesday, Democratic leaders of the state’s General Assembly announced the members of the redistricting commission charged with redrawing the state’s political lines off the census findings. The 18-member panel’s recommendations are due to lawmakers by Jan. 15, 2022.
A local branch of the national Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday called for adding more progressive voices on the commission.
“As our state continues to become more diverse and more forward thinking, progressive voters are not being represented on these committees by the elected officials that they voted for,” Black Lives Matter RI PAC said on Twitter.
Spokespersons for House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio defended the picks, highlighting the progressive credentials for a number of lawmakers tapped for the panel.
John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, a local good government group, said this year’s redistricting process needs to prioritize “meaningful public input,” including public access to the redistricting data used by those redrawing political maps in Rhode Island.
“When redistricting is fair, transparent, and includes everyone, our maps are more likely to be representative and secure free, fair, and responsive elections for the next decade,” he said in a statement Thursday. “Fair maps mean the politicians must work to earn every vote in every corner of the district because we the people get to choose our elected representatives, not the other way around.”
