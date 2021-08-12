Rhode Island becoming older, more Latino as population grows

Rhode Island is becoming older and more Latino as it grows in population.

Federal data released Thursday from the 2020 U.S. census show that people who identify as either Hispanic or Latino now make up nearly 17% of the state, while about 70% of the residents identify as white only.

And the Ocean State, like much of New England, continues to have one of the oldest populations in the country, with more than 80% of residents aged 18 or older.

The demographic shift comes as Rhode Island has grown more than 4%, from about 1.05 million residents in 2010 to nearly 1.1 million in 2020.

Just a decade ago, Rhode Island’s Latino population stood at around 12% of the state. Now there are more than 180,000 Latinos or Hispanics in Rhode Island, up more than 50,000 from 2010, according to Thursday's data.