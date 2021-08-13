Rhode Island budget director steps down, takes role at Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Director of the Rhode Island Office of Management and Budget has announced his resignation and will be leaving Aug. 27 for a position at Brown University.

Jonathan Womer will be joining The Policy Lab next month at Brown, the Providence Journal reported. He first became budget director under former Gov. Gina Raimondo.

The office of Gov. Dan McKee described Womer as “a leader in the previous and current administration when navigating challenging fiscal climates.”

The Policy Lab is a research center that provides policy advice to officials in the state.

