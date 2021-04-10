Rhode Island governor signs climate change bill into law

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A wide-ranging climate bill that requires Rhode Island to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 was signed into law Saturday by Gov. Daniel McKee.

“With four hundred miles of coastline, urban and rural coastal communities, fishing and agricultural industries, the Ocean State is on the front lines of the climate crisis,” the Democrat said in a statement after the bill signing ceremony in Newport. “The Act on Climate represents a commitment that not only addresses a moral imperative, but also presents a platform to enhance our economy, public health, environmental equity, and natural environment."

The plan will be updated every five years. It also addresses environmental injustices, public health inequities and a fair employment transition as fossil-fuel jobs are replaced by green energy jobs, according to the governor's office.

The act positions the state, already home to the nation’s first commercial offshore wind farm, to help drive down the costs of environmentally sound technology, said Democratic state Sen. Dawn Euer, the bill’s Senate sponsor.

The bill requires the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council to draft plans to hit the bill's goals.