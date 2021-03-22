 Skip to main content
Rhode Island moves state tax filing deadline to May 17
AP

Rhode Island moves state tax filing deadline to May 17

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is moving the deadline to file state taxes to May 17 to align with the delayed deadline for federal taxes.

State tax officials announced the extension on Friday and also extended the deadline to pay 2020 taxes until May 17, the Providence Journal reported.

“We recognize the many challenges that Rhode Islanders have faced, and continue to face, amid the global pandemic,” Rhode Island Tax Administrator Neena Savage said in a press release. “By aligning our deadline with the federal deadline, we hope to provide a convenience for taxpayers, tax preparers, and others as a measure of relief during these trying times,” she said.

The deadline had been April 15.

The extension also allows the IRS to issue guidance on changes in tax law made by the American Rescue Plan that exclude the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal taxes for those making less than $150,000.

