 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rhode Island seeks to relicense part of psychiatric hospital

  • 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island will apply to relicense a portion of the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital in part to make it easier to comply with Medicaid billing rules that apply to facilities that treat psychiatric patients.

Gov. Dan McKee said Tuesday that the decision to relicense the hospital’s Benton building in Cranston as a separate psychiatric hospital was made partially to end a dispute over the hospital’s finances, The Providence Journal reported.

The hospital serves patients with complex psychiatric and medical needs and also psychiatric patients ordered there by judges instead of being sent to prison or jail.

McKee said the 52-bed Benton building that the state wants to relicense “will continue to operate as a secure facility, serving patients who are involved in the criminal justice system, while Eleanor Slater will continue to serve patients with longer-term medical and psychiatric conditions.”

Federal law prohibits Medicaid from reimbursing hospitals where more than half of the patients are primarily receiving psychiatric treatment.

People are also reading…

The state agency that oversees the hospital will file paperwork for the relicensing with the Rhode Island Department of Health in January, the newspaper reported.

The hospital has faced multiple issues in recent years. A June report by the state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals found the hospital's leadership had “ lost the trust and confidence ” of staff and state leaders. At least two patients caused themselves serious injury in the past months.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Providence Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill.

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls show that a strong majority of Democrats — and a majority of the American public — support the broad priorities of the roughly $2 trillion social and environmental spending bill that the House approved Friday. Democratic lawmakers predict that President Joe Biden's bill, once enacted, will be “transformational” for the country.

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22, the administration planned to announce.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Recipe ideas for Thanksgiving leftovers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News