Rhode Island Treasurer Magaziner announces run for governor

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced Tuesday that he's running for governor next year.

The announcement likely pits three of the state's general officers against each other for the Democratic nomination. Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea announced her candidacy in May and incumbent Gov. Daniel McKee, who took office in March, is expected to run. Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, who ran for governor as an independent in 2018, has said he'll run again.

Magaziner made the announcement at the under-construction Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket. As co-chair of the Rhode Island School Building Task Force, Magaziner helped develop a program that has already allocated funding to replace and transform 176 schools.

He's running because the only way to ensure the state has a strong economic recovery is to reject “cronyism and old school politics,” he said. He touted his accomplishments with improving schools and supporting small business lending, and spoke of the need to invest in education.

Magaziner, 38, has served as treasurer since 2015. He campaigned on a promise to bring a fresh perspective to state government and use the treasurer's office to promote economic growth. He's the son of former Clinton administration policy adviser Ira Magaziner.

No Republicans have announced plans to run yet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0