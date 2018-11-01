PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Incumbent Democratic state office-holders in Rhode Island want voters to give them another term to finish the work they started, while Republican challengers said it's time for a change.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is facing Republican Allan Fung on Tuesday. Independent Joe Trillo could act as a spoiler.
In down-ticket races, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee is running against Republican Paul Pence and three other candidates. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is challenging Republican Pat Cortellessa and Treasurer Seth Magaziner is up against Republican Michael Riley.
Former U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha is the Democratic nominee for state attorney general, virtually guaranteeing him the job. Republicans didn't put forward a candidate.
The incumbents are campaigning on their records. Their challengers said it's time for new ideas.
Polls open in most places at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
GOVERNOR
Raimondo is making the case for a second term by telling voters she could continue Rhode Island's economic momentum, while Fung is promising to lower the sales tax and slash business fees and taxes.
As the state's first female governor, Raimondo said she has already brought change to the area, and she needs more time to finish the job. Raimondo wants to continue offering tax credits and incentives to attract companies to Rhode Island in addition to expanding the free college tuition program she started.
She said Fung and Trillo would take the state backward. She has raised more and outspent them by a large margin.
Fung, the Republican mayor of Cranston, would become the state's first Asian-American governor if elected. He's portrayed Raimondo as incompetent, highlighting the disastrous rollout of a public benefits computer system. Fung also said he'd investigate her reforms to the state's pension system.
The governor's race is a rematch of the 2014 election when Raimondo beat Fung in a three-way race.
Recent polls show Raimondo in the lead.
Trillo is a former Republican state lawmaker who chaired President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign in Rhode Island. He left the party to run as an independent but has still earned the support of some high-profile Republicans.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
McKee is campaigning on his experience as the incumbent lieutenant governor and a former six-term mayor of Cumberland.
McKee, who is an advocate for the small business community, said he wants to continue working to make Rhode Island better. He intervened with the Public Utilities Commission to help people save on electricity costs and he's working to help the state can better provide services for residents with Alzheimer's disease.
Pence hasn't held elected office. He's campaigning on being an outsider who could make government functions more effective, efficient and responsive.
If re-elected, McKee would prioritize working with municipalities to improve their economies. He also wants to talk to lawmakers about studying the possibility of expanding the position's powers.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Gorbea is asking voters for another term to build on her work to ensure elections are fast, fair and accurate, that government is transparent and businesses have the information they need to thrive.
Gorbea acquired new, modern voting equipment in her first term. She worked with lawmakers to allow online voter registration and to strengthen and clarify lobbying statutes.
Cortellessa is concerned about voter fraud and wants to strengthen voter registration requirements. He's against online voter registration.
He said he's betting on his theory that President Donald Trump is more popular in Rhode Island than pundits think. He says he embraces Trump and wants to bring some of the president's ideas to Rhode Island.
If re-elected, Gorbea said he wants to examine giving people more time to register to vote before elections, which would require a constitutional change.
She said she would also push for a bill to allow early voting and she's looking to take a larger role in economic development. She has proposed building a new state archives.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Neronha faces no significant opposition Tuesday.
Neronha said he ran because his work for Rhode Island wasn't finished. He was one of 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by President Barack Obama who Trump ordered to resign.
He spearheaded several investigations into public corruption, which he says is still a significant issue, during nearly eight years as the state's top federal prosecutor.
Democratic Attorney General Peter Kilmartin is term-limited.
Neronha said he'll fight for a criminal justice system that's smart, not one size fits all. He wants to use the civil division more proactively on taxpayers' behalf and use the office's bully pulpit to address the opioid crisis.
GENERAL TREASURER
Magaziner said he's running for a second term because he wants to continue using the office to help contribute to the state's economic recovery.
Magaziner said it's unconventional, but using the office in that way makes a real difference in people's lives.
Riley said he ran because he wanted to use his experience as a financial adviser to better manage the state's pension fund. But he has told supporters not to donate because he likely wouldn't win.
Magaziner started a program last year to support local financial institutions as they lend to small businesses, and worked to reunite residents with their unclaimed property.
If re-elected, Magaziner said he wants to continue working on an ambitious plan to rebuild schools, provided a ballot question for the first phase of funding passes. He said he would also focus on financial education and cracking down on predatory financial services.