Rhode Islanders approve $400M in bond questions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — From state college investments to beach and roadway projects, Rhode Island voters approved about $400 million in state spending during a special election Tuesday.

State General Treasurer Seth Magaziner said the bonds, which were approved as the state saw a changing of the guard in the governor’s office Tuesday, will help build a “stronger, brighter future” for the state.

“In times of great crisis, we need to be bold and with these bond measures," he said in a statement. “Rhode Islanders are spurring local job creation, making ourselves more competitive in the regional and global market and jumpstarting a broad-based recovery from COVID-19.”

The special election focused on seven bond measures; there were no elected offices up for grabs on the ballot.

The largest of the approved proposals was Question 1, which authorizes the state to borrow more than $107 million for several projects at the state's three public colleges, including more than $57 million to rebuild the University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center.