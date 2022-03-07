 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rhode Island's health and human services secretary resigns

  • 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A top official in Rhode Island who oversees a network of health and human services agencies is leaving her position, Gov. Dan McKee announced Monday.

McKee said Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones will depart May 1.

The Democratic governor said Jones “stepped up whenever we needed her,” particularly when it came time to address longstanding issues at Rhode Island’s state psychiatric hospital, Eleanor Slater Hospital. Jones has said that those problems included hospital leaders who had lost the trust and confidence of the staff and community, as well as financial troubles.

Jones said she led using three guiding principles, choice, race equity and community engagement. She said her focus during the pandemic has been on keeping government running and ensuring that communities are safe. She has served as secretary since shortly before the pandemic began.

“While there has been positive transformation in our state’s healthcare, behavioral healthcare and social service systems that underpin the health and well-being of every resident in Rhode Island, more work is needed,” she said in a statement.

People are also reading…

While she said she would have loved to continue serving as secretary to see these transformations through, her family needs her to return home to Chicago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have hired an outside attorney to investigate the behavior of a former state senator who photographed an aide without her knowledge, and the findings will be released to the public by mid-April, a state senator said Tuesday.

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that it is “not the position of the United States government.”

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken to Baltics: NATO commitment is 'ironclad'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News