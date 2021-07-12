RI gov signs gun safety laws, including school firearms ban

Both measures had the support of state Attorney General Peter Neronha.

“Gun violence is having devastating effects in Rhode Island and across the country," he said in a statement. “My office aggressively prosecutes hundreds of gun crimes every year, and yet plainly there is more we can and must do.”

Proposals that gun control advocates wanted that did not pass the legislature included a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity gun magazine clips.

Opponents had strongly opposed any gun measures proposed by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly during the legislative session, which lawmakers recently wrapped up.

They called on state leaders to invest more in programs to help youths in cities avoid resorting to gun violence.

An email seeking comment was left Monday with the Rhode Island 2nd Amendment Coalition, the state affiliate of the NRA. The organization had on its website expressed opposition to both measures.

The signing came the day after a shooting death in Providence, the city's 12th homicide of the year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0