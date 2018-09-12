Subscribe for 33¢ / day

09-12-18 20:00,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of uncontested races in Rhode Island.

U.S. House - District 2

Jim Langevin (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 2

Salvatore Caiozzo, GOP

Governor

Anne Armstrong, Oth

Governor

William Gilbert, Mod

Governor

Luis Munoz, Ind

Governor

Joseph Trillo, Ind

Lieutenant Governor

Paul Pence, GOP

Secretary of State

Nellie Gorbea (i), Dem

Secretary of State

Pat Cortellessa, GOP

Attorney General

Peter Neronha, Dem

Treasurer

Seth Magaziner (i), Dem

Treasurer

Michael Riley, GOP

State Senate - District 2

Ana Quezada (i), Dem

State Senate - District 3

Gayle Goldin (i), Dem

State Senate - District 4

Dominick Ruggerio (i), Dem

State Senate - District 8

Sandra Cano (i), Dem

State Senate - District 8

Richard Karsulavitch, GOP

State Senate - District 9

Adam Satchell (i), Dem

State Senate - District 9

David Gaipo, GOP

State Senate - District 10

Walter Felag (i), Dem

State Senate - District 11

James Seveney (i), Dem

State Senate - District 11

Stephanie Calise, GOP

State Senate - District 12

Louis DiPalma (i), Dem

State Senate - District 12

Amy Veri, GOP

State Senate - District 13

Dawn Euer (i), Dem

State Senate - District 13

Matthew Perry, GOP

State Senate - District 15

Donna Nesselbush (i), Dem

State Senate - District 16

Elizabeth Crowley (i), Dem

State Senate - District 17

Dennis Lavallee, Dem

State Senate - District 17

Thomas Paolino (i), GOP

State Senate - District 18

William Conley (i), Dem

State Senate - District 18

Jack Peters, Ind

State Senate - District 19

Ryan Pearson (i), Dem

State Senate - District 19

Billy Charette, GOP

State Senate - District 20

Roger Picard (i), Dem

State Senate - District 20

Michael Veri, GOP

State Senate - District 21

James Safford, Dem

State Senate - District 21

Gordon Rogers, GOP

State Senate - District 21

Michael Fine, Ind

State Senate - District 22

Gregory Tocco, GOP

State Senate - District 24

Michael Disney, Ind

State Senate - District 24

Glenn Dusablon, Ind

State Senate - District 24

Richard Garrepy, Ind

State Senate - District 25

Frank Lombardo (i), Dem

State Senate - District 25

Frank Ricci, GOP

State Senate - District 26

Frank Lombardi (i), Dem

State Senate - District 27

Hanna Gallo (i), Dem

State Senate - District 27

Jonathan Keith, GOP

State Senate - District 28

Joshua Miller (i), Dem

State Senate - District 31

Erin Prata (i), Dem

State Senate - District 31

Jennifer Moffat, GOP

State Senate - District 32

Cynthia Coyne (i), Dem

State Senate - District 32

David Aucoin, GOP

State Senate - District 33

Leonidas Raptakis (i), Dem

State Senate - District 33

Scott Copley, GOP

State Senate - District 34

Jennifer Douglas, Dem

State Senate - District 34

Elaine Morgan (i), GOP

State Senate - District 35

Dana Gee, GOP

State Senate - District 36

John Silvaggio, GOP

State Senate - District 37

Susan Sosnowski (i), Dem

State Senate - District 38

Dennis Algiere (i), GOP

State House - District 1

Edith Ajello (i), Dem

State House - District 2

Christopher Blazejewski (i), Dem

State House - District 4

Aryeh Rosenfield, Ind

State House - District 6

Raymond Hull (i), Dem

State House - District 8

John Lombardi (i), Dem

State House - District 9

Peter Friedrichs, Oth

State House - District 10

Scott Slater (i), Dem

State House - District 12

Joseph Almeida (i), Dem

State House - District 12

Luis Vargas, Ind

State House - District 14

Charlene Lima (i), Dem

State House - District 15

Nicholas Mattiello (i), Dem

State House - District 15

Steven Frias, GOP

State House - District 16

Christopher Millea, Dem

State House - District 16

Robert Lancia (i), GOP

State House - District 17

Robert Jacquard (i), Dem

State House - District 18

Arthur Handy (i), Dem

State House - District 19

Joseph McNamara (i), Dem

State House - District 19

Ruth Page, GOP

State House - District 20

David Bennett (i), Dem

State House - District 20

Dan Elliott, Ind

State House - District 21

Camille Wilkinson (i), Dem

State House - District 22

Joseph Solomon Jr (i), Dem

State House - District 23

Joseph Shekarchi (i), Dem

State House - District 24

Evan Shanley (i), Dem

State House - District 24

Julie Caiozzo, GOP

State House - District 25

Thomas Noret, Dem

State House - District 25

Dorinne Albright, GOP

State House - District 26

Tammy Collins, GOP

State House - District 27

Patricia Serpa (i), Dem

State House - District 27

Mark Bourget, GOP

State House - District 29

Sherry Roberts (i), GOP

State House - District 29

Ernest Nardolillo, Ind

State House - District 30

Justine Caldwell, Dem

State House - District 30

Antonio Giarrusso (i), GOP

State House - District 31

Julie Casimiro (i), Dem

State House - District 32

Robert Craven (i), Dem

State House - District 32

William Murphy, GOP

State House - District 33

Deborah Rowley, GOP

State House - District 34

Teresa Tanzi (i), Dem

State House - District 34

Ewa Dzwierzynski, Ind

State House - District 35

Kathleen Fogarty (i), Dem

State House - District 35

John Monk, Ind

State House - District 36

Blake Filippi (i), GOP

State House - District 37

Samuel Azzinaro (i), Dem

State House - District 38

Brian Kennedy (i), Dem

State House - District 38

Michael Geary, Ind

State House - District 39

William Degnan, Dem

State House - District 39

Justin Price (i), GOP

State House - District 40

Lauren Niedel-Gresh, Dem

State House - District 40

Michael Chippendale (i), GOP

State House - District 41

Michael Steiner, Dem

State House - District 41

Robert Quattrocchi (i), GOP

State House - District 42

Stephen Ucci (i), Dem

State House - District 43

Deborah Fellela (i), Dem

State House - District 44

Gregory Costantino (i), Dem

State House - District 45

Mia Ackerman (i), Dem

State House - District 46

Mary Ann Smith, Dem

State House - District 46

John Lyle, GOP

State House - District 46

John Cullen, Ind

State House - District 47

David Place, GOP

State House - District 48

Brian Newberry (i), GOP

State House - District 49

Michael Morin (i), Dem

State House - District 50

Stephen Casey (i), Dem

State House - District 51

Robert Phillips (i), Dem

State House - District 51

Rufus Bailey, Mod

State House - District 52

Alex Marszalkowski (i), Dem

State House - District 52

Brandon Bell, GOP

State House - District 53

Bernard Hawkins, Dem

State House - District 53

Richard Poirier, GOP

State House - District 54

William O'Brien (i), Dem

State House - District 55

Arthur Corvese (i), Dem

State House - District 56

Shelby Maldonado (i), Dem

State House - District 57

James McLaughlin (i), Dem

State House - District 60

Karen Alzate, Dem

State House - District 61

Raymond Johnston (i), Dem

State House - District 61

Nathan Luciano, GOP

State House - District 62

Mary Messier (i), Dem

State House - District 63

Christopher Holland, Ind

State House - District 65

Gregg Amore (i), Dem

State House - District 66

Rhonda Holmes, GOP

State House - District 67

Jason Knight (i), Dem

State House - District 67

Daryl Gould, Lib

State House - District 68

William Hunt, Lib

State House - District 69

Douglas Gablinske, Ind

State House - District 70

John Edwards (i), Dem

State House - District 71

Dennis Canario (i), Dem

State House - District 72

Terri-Denise Cortvriend, Dem

State House - District 72

Kenneth Mendonca (i), GOP

State House - District 73

Marvin Abney (i), Dem

State House - District 73

David Quiroa, GOP

State House - District 73

David Quiroa Jr, Ind

State House - District 74

Deborah Ruggiero (i), Dem

State House - District 74

Rebecca Schiff, GOP

State House - District 75

Lauren Carson (i), Dem

Mayor - Johnston

Joseph Polisena (i), Dem

Mayor - Johnston

Brenda Leone, Ind

Mayor - Pawtucket

Donald Grebien (i), Dem

Mayor - Pawtucket

David Norton, Oth

Mayor - Providence

Jeffrey Lemire, Ind

Mayor - Providence

Dianne Witman, Ind

Mayor - Warwick

Sue Stenhouse, GOP

Town Administrator - Lincoln

Joseph Almond (i), GOP

Town Administrator - North Smithfield

Gary Ezovski (i), NP

AP Elections 09-12-2018 20:00

