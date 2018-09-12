09-12-18 20:00,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in Rhode Island.
U.S. House - District 2
Jim Langevin (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 2
Salvatore Caiozzo, GOP
Governor
Anne Armstrong, Oth
Governor
William Gilbert, Mod
Governor
Luis Munoz, Ind
Governor
Joseph Trillo, Ind
Lieutenant Governor
Paul Pence, GOP
Secretary of State
Nellie Gorbea (i), Dem
Secretary of State
Pat Cortellessa, GOP
Attorney General
Peter Neronha, Dem
Treasurer
Seth Magaziner (i), Dem
Treasurer
Michael Riley, GOP
State Senate - District 2
Ana Quezada (i), Dem
State Senate - District 3
Gayle Goldin (i), Dem
State Senate - District 4
Dominick Ruggerio (i), Dem
State Senate - District 8
Sandra Cano (i), Dem
State Senate - District 8
Richard Karsulavitch, GOP
State Senate - District 9
Adam Satchell (i), Dem
State Senate - District 9
David Gaipo, GOP
State Senate - District 10
Walter Felag (i), Dem
State Senate - District 11
James Seveney (i), Dem
State Senate - District 11
Stephanie Calise, GOP
State Senate - District 12
Louis DiPalma (i), Dem
State Senate - District 12
Amy Veri, GOP
State Senate - District 13
Dawn Euer (i), Dem
State Senate - District 13
Matthew Perry, GOP
State Senate - District 15
Donna Nesselbush (i), Dem
State Senate - District 16
Elizabeth Crowley (i), Dem
State Senate - District 17
Dennis Lavallee, Dem
State Senate - District 17
Thomas Paolino (i), GOP
State Senate - District 18
William Conley (i), Dem
State Senate - District 18
Jack Peters, Ind
State Senate - District 19
Ryan Pearson (i), Dem
State Senate - District 19
Billy Charette, GOP
State Senate - District 20
Roger Picard (i), Dem
State Senate - District 20
Michael Veri, GOP
State Senate - District 21
James Safford, Dem
State Senate - District 21
Gordon Rogers, GOP
State Senate - District 21
Michael Fine, Ind
State Senate - District 22
Gregory Tocco, GOP
State Senate - District 24
Michael Disney, Ind
State Senate - District 24
Glenn Dusablon, Ind
State Senate - District 24
Richard Garrepy, Ind
State Senate - District 25
Frank Lombardo (i), Dem
State Senate - District 25
Frank Ricci, GOP
State Senate - District 26
Frank Lombardi (i), Dem
State Senate - District 27
Hanna Gallo (i), Dem
State Senate - District 27
Jonathan Keith, GOP
State Senate - District 28
Joshua Miller (i), Dem
State Senate - District 31
Erin Prata (i), Dem
State Senate - District 31
Jennifer Moffat, GOP
State Senate - District 32
Cynthia Coyne (i), Dem
State Senate - District 32
David Aucoin, GOP
State Senate - District 33
Leonidas Raptakis (i), Dem
State Senate - District 33
Scott Copley, GOP
State Senate - District 34
Jennifer Douglas, Dem
State Senate - District 34
Elaine Morgan (i), GOP
State Senate - District 35
Dana Gee, GOP
State Senate - District 36
John Silvaggio, GOP
State Senate - District 37
Susan Sosnowski (i), Dem
State Senate - District 38
Dennis Algiere (i), GOP
State House - District 1
Edith Ajello (i), Dem
State House - District 2
Christopher Blazejewski (i), Dem
State House - District 4
Aryeh Rosenfield, Ind
State House - District 6
Raymond Hull (i), Dem
State House - District 8
John Lombardi (i), Dem
State House - District 9
Peter Friedrichs, Oth
State House - District 10
Scott Slater (i), Dem
State House - District 12
Joseph Almeida (i), Dem
State House - District 12
Luis Vargas, Ind
State House - District 14
Charlene Lima (i), Dem
State House - District 15
Nicholas Mattiello (i), Dem
State House - District 15
Steven Frias, GOP
State House - District 16
Christopher Millea, Dem
State House - District 16
Robert Lancia (i), GOP
State House - District 17
Robert Jacquard (i), Dem
State House - District 18
Arthur Handy (i), Dem
State House - District 19
Joseph McNamara (i), Dem
State House - District 19
Ruth Page, GOP
State House - District 20
David Bennett (i), Dem
State House - District 20
Dan Elliott, Ind
State House - District 21
Camille Wilkinson (i), Dem
State House - District 22
Joseph Solomon Jr (i), Dem
State House - District 23
Joseph Shekarchi (i), Dem
State House - District 24
Evan Shanley (i), Dem
State House - District 24
Julie Caiozzo, GOP
State House - District 25
Thomas Noret, Dem
State House - District 25
Dorinne Albright, GOP
State House - District 26
Tammy Collins, GOP
State House - District 27
Patricia Serpa (i), Dem
State House - District 27
Mark Bourget, GOP
State House - District 29
Sherry Roberts (i), GOP
State House - District 29
Ernest Nardolillo, Ind
State House - District 30
Justine Caldwell, Dem
State House - District 30
Antonio Giarrusso (i), GOP
State House - District 31
Julie Casimiro (i), Dem
State House - District 32
Robert Craven (i), Dem
State House - District 32
William Murphy, GOP
State House - District 33
Deborah Rowley, GOP
State House - District 34
Teresa Tanzi (i), Dem
State House - District 34
Ewa Dzwierzynski, Ind
State House - District 35
Kathleen Fogarty (i), Dem
State House - District 35
John Monk, Ind
State House - District 36
Blake Filippi (i), GOP
State House - District 37
Samuel Azzinaro (i), Dem
State House - District 38
Brian Kennedy (i), Dem
State House - District 38
Michael Geary, Ind
State House - District 39
William Degnan, Dem
State House - District 39
Justin Price (i), GOP
State House - District 40
Lauren Niedel-Gresh, Dem
State House - District 40
Michael Chippendale (i), GOP
State House - District 41
Michael Steiner, Dem
State House - District 41
Robert Quattrocchi (i), GOP
State House - District 42
Stephen Ucci (i), Dem
State House - District 43
Deborah Fellela (i), Dem
State House - District 44
Gregory Costantino (i), Dem
State House - District 45
Mia Ackerman (i), Dem
State House - District 46
Mary Ann Smith, Dem
State House - District 46
John Lyle, GOP
State House - District 46
John Cullen, Ind
State House - District 47
David Place, GOP
State House - District 48
Brian Newberry (i), GOP
State House - District 49
Michael Morin (i), Dem
State House - District 50
Stephen Casey (i), Dem
State House - District 51
Robert Phillips (i), Dem
State House - District 51
Rufus Bailey, Mod
State House - District 52
Alex Marszalkowski (i), Dem
State House - District 52
Brandon Bell, GOP
State House - District 53
Bernard Hawkins, Dem
State House - District 53
Richard Poirier, GOP
State House - District 54
William O'Brien (i), Dem
State House - District 55
Arthur Corvese (i), Dem
State House - District 56
Shelby Maldonado (i), Dem
State House - District 57
James McLaughlin (i), Dem
State House - District 60
Karen Alzate, Dem
State House - District 61
Raymond Johnston (i), Dem
State House - District 61
Nathan Luciano, GOP
State House - District 62
Mary Messier (i), Dem
State House - District 63
Christopher Holland, Ind
State House - District 65
Gregg Amore (i), Dem
State House - District 66
Rhonda Holmes, GOP
State House - District 67
Jason Knight (i), Dem
State House - District 67
Daryl Gould, Lib
State House - District 68
William Hunt, Lib
State House - District 69
Douglas Gablinske, Ind
State House - District 70
John Edwards (i), Dem
State House - District 71
Dennis Canario (i), Dem
State House - District 72
Terri-Denise Cortvriend, Dem
State House - District 72
Kenneth Mendonca (i), GOP
State House - District 73
Marvin Abney (i), Dem
State House - District 73
David Quiroa, GOP
State House - District 73
David Quiroa Jr, Ind
State House - District 74
Deborah Ruggiero (i), Dem
State House - District 74
Rebecca Schiff, GOP
State House - District 75
Lauren Carson (i), Dem
Mayor - Johnston
Joseph Polisena (i), Dem
Mayor - Johnston
Brenda Leone, Ind
Mayor - Pawtucket
Donald Grebien (i), Dem
Mayor - Pawtucket
David Norton, Oth
Mayor - Providence
Jeffrey Lemire, Ind
Mayor - Providence
Dianne Witman, Ind
Mayor - Warwick
Sue Stenhouse, GOP
Town Administrator - Lincoln
Joseph Almond (i), GOP
Town Administrator - North Smithfield
Gary Ezovski (i), NP
AP Elections 09-12-2018 20:00