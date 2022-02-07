Rick Becker vying for fellow Republican Hoeven's Senate seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who has clashed with some fellow Republicans, including the governor, said he's running for the U.S. Senate seat held by John Hoeven, who is also a member of his party.

Becker, who was first elected to the state House in 2012, announced his candidacy in a video posted Sunday on social media. He said last month that he wouldn't seek another term in the Legislature.

“While many claim to be conservative, my actions have always backed up my words,” Becker said in his video.

During his first legislative session, Becker formed the Bastiat Caucus, named after French political philosopher Frederic Bastiat. The loosely organized group fervently supports limited government and spending, and expansive privacy and gun rights. Mainstream Republicans also support those positions, but Becker told The Associated Press last month: “We are all reading from the same platform, the only difference is my camp is always looking through the conservative lens of that platform.”

Becker, a 57-year-old Bismarck plastic surgeon, commercial real estate developer, business owner and former gubernatorial candidate, also said in that interview that his family, businesses and other obligations had him contemplating retiring from the Legislature for about a year.

“When you’re burning the candle at both ends, you eventually run out of wax,” he said.

Becker has been especially critical of Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, who has promised to “reinvent government,” shake up the “good old boy” party establishment and control “runaway spending.”

Becker was one of the few lawmakers who publicly criticized the wealthy former software executive for helping bankroll a political action campaign that set it sights on defeating some fellow Republicans to try to get a more agreeable Legislature.

Among his more conservative public stands was when Becker came out against accepting refugees in his home district in Burleigh County in late 2019, predicting that accepting them would be a drain on resources, schools and law enforcement.

Becker unsuccessfully sought to be the state health officer, a position from which three people resigned during the coronavirus pandemic.

Becker said he had a plan for addressing COVID-19 that would have been far different than the one the state has in place. He called for elimination of mass testing, contact tracing, guidelines for businesses and marketing campaigns for masking and social distancing.

Becker also defended a state lawmaker and member of his caucus who was expelled from the state House after being accused of sexually harassing women at the Capitol.

Becker argued that Luke Simons’ behavior didn’t warrant expulsion, and he unsuccessfully sought to censure Simons instead.

Hoeven, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010 after serving as governor for a decade, said he's seeking another Senate term. He is a member of the chamber's Agriculture, Appropriations, Energy and Indian Affairs committees.

Becker said Monday he is working to raise campaign cash, but conceded he likely will not match the $3.3 million Hoeven already has on hand, according to campaign finance reports.

