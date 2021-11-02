 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rickenman, Devine appear headed for Columbia mayor runoff

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two current Columbia City Council members appear headed to a runoff to decide who is the next mayor of South Carolina's capital city.

Daniel Rickenman had about 44% of Tuesday's vote in the race for Columbia's mayor. He needed over 50% to avoid a runoff in two weeks.

The other position in the runoff appeared to go to Tameika Isaac Devine with just under 30% of the vote.

Attorney Sam Johnson, who got the endorsement of current Mayor Steve Benjamin, was in third with just under 25% of the vote.

Benjamin, first elected mayor in Columbia in 2010, decided not to run for a fourth term.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune each won a second term leading their cities Tuesday.

City Councilman Jerome Rice won the open seat for mayor in Spartanburg.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

Retirement debt eating up state funding to Louisiana schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nearly $1 of every $4 in state aid sent annually to Louisiana's public schools disappears before it reaches classrooms, siphoned away to pay retirement obligations that cost $853 million a year, according to a new report from the legislative auditor.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Alex Watters reacts to Sioux City Council election results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News