Ricketts creates credential system for media covering events

The credentialing questionnaire also asks if applicants are engaged in lobbying or paid advocacy, and whether there’s a “clear distinction” between each outlet’s newsgathering and editorial-writing divisions. It also inquires about how outlets are funded.

Dawuane Lamont Hayes, who founded NOISE in 2018, said the criteria are so vague and subjective that they allow the governor’s staffers to shut out any news outlet they choose at any time. Hayes said the policy could be applied to any news outlet that asks hard questions or writes less-than-flattering stories about Ricketts or his administration.

“This is a clear attempt to block freedom of the press and freedom of speech and deny access to public information," said Hayes, a 2016 Creighton University journalism graduate.

Hayes said NOISE hasn't decided whether to apply for a credential but will continue to cover issues that are important to its readership. He said NOISE reporters have never had issues covering other elected officials, including Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and the city council.

Hayes said the questions NOISE asks and the stories it writes are based on word-of-mouth conversations that its reporters hear in northern Omaha, a predominantly Black region of the city.