Ricketts in quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was self-isolating from the public on Monday after he was exposed to a person over the weekend who showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Ricketts said he was near the person for longer than 15 minutes on Saturday. He had been scheduled Monday to participate in the Governor's Annual Wellness Walk around the Capitol to promote fitness, but spoke to reporters instead through a video-conferencing link.

Ricketts said the person who showed coronavirus symptoms is getting tested for the virus and still awaiting results. He said his contact with the person, who he didn't identify, was work-related and not a social gathering.

In a statement, the governor's office said Ricketts is not showing any symptoms but will remain in quarantine for seven days at get tested “at the appropriate time.” The statement said Ricketts plans to host a Friday coronavirus press briefing virtually.

The Republican governor was also forced to go into quarantine in November after he and Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore were exposed to an infected person during a weekend dinner gathering.

Ricketts generally wears a facemask in public gatherings when he isn't speaking and has urged residents to wear one, although he has consistently opposed mask mandates.

