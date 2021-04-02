 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricketts names new Nebraska Department of Insurance director
0 comments
AP

Ricketts names new Nebraska Department of Insurance director

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A health insurance lobbyist and former state official has been chosen as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Insurance.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he has appointed Eric Dunning, of Omaha, to lead the state agency.

Dunning has been the director of government affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska since 2013. He has more than 15 years of experience as an attorney for the Nebraska Department of Insurance, and advised agency leaders on legal matters relating to insurance regulations.

Dunning will start his new role on April 19 at a salary of $139,000. He replaces department director Bruce Ramge, who's retiring this month as the state's longest-serving insurance director.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Mental illness behind NYC Asian attacks

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

+4
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
National Politics

Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast, saying Monday it is taking initial steps toward approving a huge wind farm off the New Jersey coast as part of an effort to generate electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News