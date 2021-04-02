Ricketts names new Nebraska Department of Insurance director

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A health insurance lobbyist and former state official has been chosen as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Insurance.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he has appointed Eric Dunning, of Omaha, to lead the state agency.

Dunning has been the director of government affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska since 2013. He has more than 15 years of experience as an attorney for the Nebraska Department of Insurance, and advised agency leaders on legal matters relating to insurance regulations.

Dunning will start his new role on April 19 at a salary of $139,000. He replaces department director Bruce Ramge, who's retiring this month as the state's longest-serving insurance director.

