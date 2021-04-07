 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricketts objects to heritage area proposal in Nebraska
0 comments
AP

Ricketts objects to heritage area proposal in Nebraska

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts objected Wednesday to an effort to designate parts of south-central and southwestern Nebraska as a federally recognized National Heritage Area to try boost tourism.

Ricketts said he was concerned that the designation requires approvals from Congress and the National Park Service. He said the designations come with “unquantifiable and unknowable risks," and that requirements to maintain the designation could change without input from states.

Ricketts said the effort was led by the Willa Cather Foundation as a way to promote tourism and local development. He said state and local officials should maintain control as they look for ways to promote Nebraska's heritage and tourism.

Officials have sought to boost the state's image for tourism after a national group ranked Nebraska last a few years ago among states that outsiders are likely to visit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News