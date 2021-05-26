Ricketts OKs bill to expand high-speed internet in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will provide $20 million a year in grant funding to expand high-speed internet service across the state under a new law approved Wednesday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the measure at the Capitol, saying it would expand broadband so that more Nebraskans can work from home, participate in remote learning, access telehealth service and enjoy other benefits.

The law is designed to bring fast, reliable broadband service to an expected 30,000 households. Networks funded by the grant program will be required to have upload and download speeds of 1000 megabytes per second.

This story has been corrected to say that the funding is $20 million a year, not $20 million.

