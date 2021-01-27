Ricketts pitches property tax measure to Nebraska panel

In recent years, activists who have failed to pass major bills in the Legislature have turned to ballot campaigns to appeal directly to voters. The strategy has been used successfully by supporters of casino gambling and the death penalty, and a proposal to legalize medical marijuana would have had a good chance of passing if a court ruling hadn't derailed it.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said many of his members appreciate the steps lawmakers have taken in recent years to try to lower property taxes but want to see more done to reduce what is often one of their largest and fastest-growing expenses.

The proposal “says ‘enough is enough,’” McHargue said. “At some point, we've got to figure out how to cap this thing.”

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, the Revenue Committee's chairwoman, said the status quo is unacceptable because it's becoming less affordable for homeowners on fixed incomes and farmers who are a major part of Nebraska's economy.

“Ever since I moved back to Nebraska in 2012, I feel like I've been watching a train wreck,” said Linehan, of Omaha.