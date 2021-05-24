Ricketts vetoes Omaha schools pension, expanded aid bills

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoed bills Monday that would require the state to manage Omaha Public Schools' troubled pension system and expand eligibility for food and heating aid.

Ricketts has previously signaled his opposition to the pensions bill, calling it a “slippery slope” that could eventually Nebraska on the hook for the district's bad investment decisions. The bill's sponsor has said that isn't the case.

The Republican governor also vetoed bills that would allow more people to qualify for federally funded food and heating assistance.

Ricketts was expected to issue formal veto letters Tuesday. In a Monday night video message on Twitter, he called the food and heating aid bills “a liberal expansion of welfare benefits."

Each bill passed in the Legislature with enough votes to override the governor's veto, if the support holds.

