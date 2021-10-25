Ricketts voices support for Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts voiced support Monday for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was indicted last week on allegations that he lied to FBI agents who were investigating illegal campaign contributions from a foreign national.

Ricketts defended the nine-term Republican congressman as a “man of high integrity," and said he didn't believe Fortenberry would knowingly violate federal law.

“I'll be praying for him and his family as they go through this fight,” Ricketts said at a news conference.

Fortenberry has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty last week in federal court. His attorney has argued that Fortenberry was misled and wasn't aware at the time that $30,000 in contributions funneled into his campaign had originated with a Nigerian billionaire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0