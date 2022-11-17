 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rift in Kansas GOP boils over after loss in governor's race

  • Updated
  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A push by top Republicans in Kansas to punish party officials who backed an independent candidate for governor is shining a spotlight on an internal rift that could hinder GOP leaders' efforts to steer the state to the right over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's objections.

Many Republicans blame independent state Sen. Dennis Pyle's campaign for Kelly's narrow reelection victory Nov. 8 over three-term Republican state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. But five hard-right lawmakers said in a Facebook statement this week that GOP “establishment manipulations” were the culprit and denounced the state party's chair.

While Republicans nationally are unsettled by ex-President Donald Trump's bid to win back the White House in 2024, the Kansas conflict boiled over because state GOP Chair Mike Kuckelman convened the party's Loyalty Committee the day after the election. The committee enforces a party ban on its officials supporting non-Republicans.

People are also reading…

“Kuckelman and the Republican establishment, we are done with you," the lawmakers concluded in a posting on the Facebook page of state Sen. Mark Steffen, a south-central Kansas Republican.

Kuckelman, a Kansas City area attorney, plans to retire as chair in February, when his two-year term ends. Three of the statement's signers said they plan to remain Republicans, while two others did not respond to emails seeking comment.

“I fix problems. I do not run from them," Steffen said in an email Thursday. "As such, it is Republican Christian values that I adhere to and advance. Values that build great societies.”

Kelly won reelection with a little less than 50% of the vote and faces GOP legislative supermajorities that can override her vetoes — if Republicans remain unified.

The party's Loyalty Committee this week stripped about 40 officials of party decision-making posts such as voting-precinct committee spots. However, Kuckelman said Thursday that the sanctions have been suspended to give those officials a chance to have appeals heard by the state party's larger executive committee.

The hard right remained skeptical of Schmidt despite his conservative record as attorney general. He was an aide to moderate Republican U.S. senators early and served as Kansas Senate majority leader with a moderate Senate president before being elected attorney general in 2010.

Pyle also was among the Legislature’s most conservative Republicans before leaving the GOP to run for governor. Kuckelman and other GOP leaders contend Pyle took votes from Schmidt and decreased Republican turnout by making conservatives less enthusiastic about him.

“That election was a perfect example of how divided houses fall,” said Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, a Wichita Republican.

The GOP dissenters argue that the state party establishment ignored conservatives' misgivings and improperly treated Schmidt as the Republican nominee well ahead of the August primary. Pyle has called Schmidt a weak candidate.

“I plan to remain a principled Republican that honors the will of the People and respects the Republican Party platform,” said another dissenter, central Kansas state Sen. Alicia Straub.

Kuckelman saw the lawmakers statement as an attempt to tamp down the widespread Republican anger over support for Pyle.

“What they’re doing is trying to dig themselves out of a hole that they’ve placed themselves in,” Kuckelman said.

Pyle, Steffen and Straub already had been stripped of most Senate committee assignments by Masterson in February in a fight over redistricting. Senate rules forced Pyle to surrender his last remaining assignment when he registered as an unaffiliated voter in June.

Masterson told reporters this week that he hasn't decided whether to punish Steffen and Straub further. Kuckelman acknowledged that the Loyalty Committee can't touch elected lawmakers like them who don't hold party positions.

And while three Kansas House members signed the statement, Rep. Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican who's expected to become House speaker in January, said he doesn't plan to punish the two who were reelected. Hawkins said removing people from committees would mean others would have to "take up the slack.”

One of the House members, southwestern Kansas Rep. Tatum Lee, who lost a primary race when she was drawn into a district with another GOP incumbent, said in an email: “The statement I signed on to earlier in the week is to put on notice the traitors in our midst that our values nor our vote are for sale and that any cheap imitation or perversion of our platform is a slap in the face to Liberty.”

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.” Trump made his plans official Tuesday night after teasing the potential of a comeback since before he even left the White House in 2021. He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers. Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative. If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress

Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

The Associated Press has not yet called the governor's race in Arizona between Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican former TV broadcaster Kari Lake. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they're processed. Much of the focus has been on Maricopa, the state’s largest county. Other big releases have been coming from Arizona’s next two most populated counties, Pima and Pinal. The margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about one percentage point behind.

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard, as the aircraft flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions and life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia were seen as directing the blame for the downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has always denied any connection. The trial was held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Malaysia. Since they are still at large, it's unlikely those convicted will serve any time.

Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected Arizona governor, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of elections and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos. Hobbs’ victory Monday suggests Trump is weighing down his allies as the former president gears up for an announcement of a 2024 presidential run. Hobbs will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senate advances bill to protect same-sex marriage under federal law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News