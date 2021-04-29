'Right to Work' amendment heads to Tennessee voters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters will have the choice next year to enshrine its “right to work” law in the state's Constitution.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly on Thursday successfully finished advancing the proposed constitutional amendment to ensure it makes it onto the 2022 ballot. The effort had been ongoing since the resolution was first submitted last year.

The resolution’s main sponsor, Republican Rep. Brian Kelsey, said the constitutional amendment is needed because it will make it harder to repeal or weaken the "right to work" law. Supporters have repeatedly pointed to Virginia as a warning, where Democrats recently took over the Statehouse and considered repealing its “right to work” law. However, to date, Virginia's state lawmakers have not done so.

Opponents counter that the measure discourages workers from joining unions, while others argue that right-to-work states have more workplace fatalities and lower wages.

A “right-to-work” law prohibits a company and a union from signing a contract that would require workers to pay dues or fees to the union that represents them.