'Right to work' group sues to strike down Clean Campaign Act

Mangan said Monday he had not seen the lawsuit and declined to comment on pending litigation.

On Oct. 28, 2020, the group sent out 16,000 campaign mailers in 20 different legislative districts that distinguished the candidates in each race by their opinions on right-to-work laws. Two days later, an advisor for the Montana Democratic Party filed a complaint with Mangan’s office alleging the right-to-work group did not notify candidates of the mailers distributed within 10 days of the election, as required in the Fair Notice provision, a part of the Clean Campaign Act.

Mangan determined last March that the group had failed to abide by the Clean Campaign Act. According to the lawsuit, Mangan notified the group it must pay an $8,000 fine or his office would prosecute, potentially landing the group a $20,000 fine.

“A $20,000 penalty for criticizing legislators is absurd even by Montana’s anti free-speech standards,” Matthew Monforton, a Bozeman attorney for the group and former Republican lawmaker, told the Montana State News Bureau. Missoula attorney Quentin Rhoades is also representing the group.

Montana Citizens for Right to Work spent roughly $30,000 in the 2021 legislative session to support a bill prohibiting the requirement of joining a union as a condition of employment. That legislation failed 38-62, but Montana Citizens for Right to Work’s executive director, Randy Pope, vowed a renewed effort to pass the legislation in the next session, which is scheduled for 2023.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Independent Record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0