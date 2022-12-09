 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rioter who assaulted cops at Capitol gets 5 years in prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Capitol Riot Sentencings

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Ronald Sandlin, a Tennessee man who authorities say came to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot ready for violence in a car full of weapons and assaulted officers who were trying to defend the Capitol, has been sentenced to more than five years behind bars.

 John Minchillo - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Tennessee man who authorities say came to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot prepared for violence in a car full of weapons and assaulted officers who were trying to defend the Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars.

Ronald Sandlin, 35, of Millington, Tennessee, pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Two other men were separately each sentenced Friday to four years in prison Friday for their actions connected to the riot.

Sandlin, who authorities say adhered to the QAnon conspiracy theory, and two other men traveled from Tennessee to the Washington area in a rental car packed with two pistols, two magazines of ammunition, cans of bear mace, gas masks, body armor, several knives and other gear, according to prosecutors.

People are also reading…

Two days before the insurrection, Sandlin posted on social media a picture of another man lying on bed holding a gun and wrote: “My fellow patriot ... sleeping ready for the boogaloo Jan 6,” according to court papers. Authorities say “boogaloo” referred to to civil war.

On Jan. 6, prosecutors say Sandlin led the mob's charge against officers at two points at the Capitol, shoved officers and tried to rip the helmet off of one of them. He shouted at officers: “Your life is not worth it.. you’re going to die, get out of the way,” according to court papers.

Inside the building, Sandlin smoked a marijuana joint in the Rotunda of the Capitol and stole a book from an office, prosecutors say.

Sandlin's lawyer wrote in court papers that his client “allowed himself to believe in lies and disinformation.” In a letter to the judge, Sandlin apologized to the officers he assaulted and the lawmakers at the Capitol.

“I believe January 6, 2021 was a national tragedy for everyone involved and I hope my judgement will help the healing process moving forward," he wrote.

Separately on Friday, Nicholas Ochs, 36, the founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, a Fort Worth, Texas man who was with Ochs on Jan. 6, were each sentenced to four years in prison for their roles in the riot.

Ochs, a onetime Republican candidate for the Hawaii House of Representatives, and DeCarlo both pleaded guilty in September to obstructing Congress’ certification of the vote.

Ochs and DeCarlo were captured in a widely shared photo giving a thumbs up sign in front of a Capitol door that had been defaced with the words “Murder the Media," — the name of the social media channel they shared. Authorities say DeCarlo scrawled the words on the door.

They attended the “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House on the morning of Jan. 6 and then marched together to the Capitol.

Video shows them throwing smoke grenades toward a line of police trying to keep the mob from the stage set up for Biden’s inauguration, authorities say. DeCarlo also rummaged through a Capitol police officer’s bag and stole a pair of plastic handcuffs, prosecutors said.

Ochs posted on Twitter a picture of the men smoking cigarettes inside the Capitol, and the caption said: “Hello from the Capital lol,” according to court papers.

Ochs' attorney, Ed MacMahon, said in court papers that his client, who served in the Marines, “regrets and is deeply embarrassed by his juvenile behavior exhibited at the Capitol.” After the hearing, MacMahon called the punishment a “long prison sentence for somebody that didn’t commit a single act of violence.”

DeCarlo's lawyer wrote that his client has expressed remorse and "in order to help make amends" voluntarily conducted a lengthy interview with the House committee investigating the attack.

Ochs and DeCarlo are among dozens of members and associates of the Proud Boys who have been charged in the Capitol riot.

The group’s former national chairman, Enrique Tarrio, and other leaders are set to stand trial this month on seditious conspiracy and other serious charges for what authorities allege was a plot to stop the transfer of presidential power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

More than 900 people have been charged in the riot with offenses ranging from misdemeanors for illegally entering the Capitol to seditious conspiracy.

The longest sentence so far has been 10 years in prison for a former New York City police officer who used a metal flagpole to assault an officer at the Capitol.

Last month, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and the leader of the group's Florida chapter Kelly Meggs were convicted of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the riot. They are awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob

Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob

Top House and Senate leaders have bestowed Congress' highest honor on law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Congressional Gold Medals were presented Tuesday in a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day nearly two years ago by supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal and bloody attack. Four medals will be placed at the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. President Joe Biden said a medal will be placed at the Smithsonian “so all visitors can understand what happened that day.”

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term. That means that Democrats won’t have to negotiate a power-sharing deal with Republicans and that Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be called on as frequently to break tie votes. Warnock told jubilant supporters Tuesday night it was his honor "to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken."

Turkish strikes on US Kurd allies resonate in Ukraine war

Turkish strikes on US Kurd allies resonate in Ukraine war

The Biden administration is toughening its language toward NATO ally Turkey. Officials hope to talk Turkey out of a ground offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in neighboring Syria. Turkey blames the U.S. and its Kurdish militia ally in Syria for a Nov. 13 bombing.

Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

Former President Donald Trump is facing rebuke from both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for president, made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform. Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday described Trump’s statement as strange and extreme. GOP Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said he “vehemently" disagrees and condemns the remarks. Both he and Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York say the remarks should be a factor as their party decides who should lead them in 2024.

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is sounding sympathetic to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. But in arguments Monday, liberal justices suggested that allowing that discrimination could open the door to broader refusals by businesses to serve Black, Jewish or Islamic customers, interracial couples and many others. The Colorado case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. A case involving a Colorado baker and a wedding cake for a gay couple ended with a limited decision five years ago and is to return to the court.

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case that could dramatically alter voting in 2024 and beyond. A Republican-led challenge is asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a case from highly competitive North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. The question for the justices is whether the U.S. Constitution’s provision giving state legislatures the power to make the rules about the “times, places and manner” of congressional elections cuts state courts out of the process.

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts seeks appointment to US Senate seat

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts seeks appointment to US Senate seat

Nebraska's outgoing governor has announced his intention to seek appointment to the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse, who is leaving Congress to become president of the University of Florida. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday through a political consultant that he is submitting an application to be appointed to the seat. The appointment will be made by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, who received Ricketts endorsement and more than $100,000 in contributions from the governor toward his campaign to succeed him. Ricketts could not seek a third term as governor due to term limits.

Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs

Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs

Russian authorities have rejected a price cap on the country’s oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and are threatening to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday that Russia needs to analyze the situation before deciding on a specific response but that it would not accept the price ceiling. Russia’s permanent representative in Vienna warned, "From this year, Europe will live without Russian oil.”

Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line

Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line

The Iowa caucuses and their outsize importance have largely been an exercise in myth-making. The idea was that candidates could earn a path to the White House by meeting voters in person, and earnest, civic-minded Midwesterners would actually stand for their candidate. As the caucuses have played out, the flaws have become increasingly glaring. First, the state’s Democrats botched the count in 2020, leaving an embarrassing muddle. But there were more. Since 2008, the state’s political makeup has changed dramatically, from a reliable swing state to solidly Republican. And with the Democratic Party increasingly becoming a party of diversity, Iowa’s lack of it left the state without much of a rationale for leading the way.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Griner's coach thrilled about WNBA Star's release

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News