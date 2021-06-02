Ritter says proposed taxes on wealthy unlikely in final deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Despite a strong push from progressive Democrats and their allies, it appears unlikely some proposed tax increases on the wealthy will appear in any final budget deal with Gov. Ned Lamont, House Speaker Matt Ritter said Wednesday.

Lamont, a Democrat and a former businessman, has been publicly opposed to a new “consumption tax” and capital gains tax on higher income taxpayers, as well as some other tax increases proponents say are needed to fill revenue gaps after the state's share of federal COVID relief funds run out and to address long-standing inequities.

Lamont has argued it's not the time to raise taxes as Connecticut emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The governor has not moved his position on capital gains or anything like that. And we are at June 2nd and the House wants to run a budget on Saturday,” Ritter, a Democrat, told reporters on Wednesday morning. “So I think it’s fair to say that we made that concession to him and we’re hoping he’s willing to make some concessions to us on the spending side.”