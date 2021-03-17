Roadblocks emerge for West Virginia income tax cut proposal

The Treasury Department said in a statement to The Associated Press that states can cut taxes as long as the pandemic relief funds are not used to replace any of the lost revenue.

“In other words, states are free to make policy decisions to cut taxes — they just cannot use the pandemic relief funds to pay for those tax cuts,” the department said.

The letter by Morrisey and the states wants an assurance from the Treasury Department in writing by Tuesday. He said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that he was prepared to sue over the matter.

West Virginia Republicans said the provision barring funds from being used “indirectly” on tax cuts jeopardizes the income tax proposal.

“The feds could argue that because we went in and did something that had indirect relationship to COVID money ... they could come back and claw back funds from the state,” said Republican state Sen. Eric Tarr, who chairs the Finance Committee. “This is a direct assault on personal income tax.”

The Republican president of the state senate, Craig Blair, said the legislature is still driving ahead with the income tax proposal.