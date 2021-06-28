Robbery attempt disrupts anti-violence official's interview

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Robbers held up a television news crew at gunpoint Monday in Oakland as they were interviewing the city’s director of violence prevention, authorities said.

The crime outside City Hall was just hours after the police chief slammed a move to cut the department's budget by $18 million and redirect the funds in an effort to support alternatives to law enforcement.

The news crew was filming around 3 p.m. when two armed suspects tried to take their camera, the Oakland Police Department said in a statement. A scuffle broke out and a private security guard, contracted by the news agency, pulled out his gun and told the robbers to leave.

The suspects fled without the camera and no one was hurt, police said.

The crew was interviewing Guillermo Cespedes, head of the city’s Department of Violence Prevention at the time, the police department confirmed.