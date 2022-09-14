WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Burns wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District.
Most Popular
With the fall campaign rapidly approaching, the time-honored tradition of debates as a forum for voters to evaluate candidates may be the latest casualty of the nation's polarized political climate.
A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The two pages of records from a log of calls fielded by a law firm representing the church and the deposition of a church official show that Utah Republican State Rep. Merrill F. Nelson took the initial call from a bishop reporting that church member Paul Adams had sexually abused his daughters. The records show that Nelson also had multiple conversations over a two-year span with two bishops who knew of the abuse.
A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.
Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.
Some Spanish-speaking activists are already using a different gender-inclusive term that could be a better replacement for Latino or Latina.
Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.
The Constitution has been altered 27 times through the amendment process provided by Article V. Here's a look at all 27 amendments in order.
Many regarded Australians’ respect and affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II as the biggest obstacle to the country becoming a republic with its own head of state. Now after her death and with a pro-republic Labor Party government in power, Australia’s constitutional ties to the British monarchy will again be open to first-order debate for the first time since change was rejected at a 1999 referendum. Her eldest son, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed Australia’s head of state Sunday by the monarch’s Australian representative at a ceremony at Parliament House. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has brushed off questions about an Australian republic since news of the queen’s death broke Friday in Australia.
German gas importer VNG is seeking help from the government after cuts to Russian gas supplies forced it to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts. Energy company EnBW, which has a majority stake in VNG, said Friday that its subsidiary is submitting an application for “stabilization measures” to the Economy Ministry. EnBW says VNG supplies gas to about 400 municipal utilities and industrial operators and met about 20% of German gas requirements last year. The move comes after the government in July announced that it would take a roughly 30% stake in German gas importer Uniper as part of a rescue package.
Security-sealed rooms and lock bags are some of the ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured. It's an elaborate system of government protocols and high-level security clearances. And it stands in stark contrast to the storage room stash of secrets at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. As the Justice Department’s probe into the Republican former president’s handling of White House materials deepens, lawmakers of both parties have more questions than answers. The search of Trump's private club is unprecedented for a former president. Intelligence officials have offered to brief congressional leaders possibly as soon as next week. But that could be delayed.