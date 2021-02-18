Robinhood CEO defends actions in GameStop saga at hearing

Waters brusquely grilled Tenev on Robinhood’s actions on Jan. 28 when it blocked customers from buying shares of GameStop and a dozen other companies. The restrictions lasted in some form for days, and the incident fueled accusations that Robinhood changed its trading rules to favor its big Wall Street clients that stood to lose money if GameStop shares kept rising.

Waters also wanted to know if Robinhood’s close relationship with Citadel played any part in the decision to limit trading. Both Tenev and Griffin denied that Citadel had any role in the decision.

Tenev said Robinhood imposed the trading restrictions because regulators had increased capital requirements tenfold due to the spike in trading volume.

Still, aware of the investor outrage that still lingers, he apologized to Robinhood customers.

“Despite the unprecedented market conditions in January, at the end of the day, what happened is unacceptable to us," Tenev said. To our customers, I apologize, and please know we are doing everything we can to make sure this can’t happen again.”

Lawmakers also cited the common practice in the securities markets of payment for order flow, in which Wall Street trading firms such as Citadel pay companies like Robinhood to send them their customers’ orders for execution.