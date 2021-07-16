Rochester mayor also charged after search of home found guns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was facing criminal charges Friday including weapon possession and child endangerment in connection with a May search of the home she shares with her husband, the first charges against her in connection to the raid.

A grand jury indicted Warren and her husband Timothy Granison on a felony count of criminal possession of a firearm, as well as two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement.

They were also charged with a misdemeanor violation of the Rochester city code for having unsecured weapons.

Granison was already facing drug and weapons counts in connection to the search.

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for Warren and Granison. No date has been announced yet for their arraignments.