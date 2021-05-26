Rochester mayor: 'I am innocent' despite husband's charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, whose husband was arrested on drug and gun charges last week, told a candidates' forum that she didn't know about the guns found in her house during a police raid.

“I am innocent,” Warren, who is seeking a third term as mayor of New York's third-largest city, said at Tuesday's forum sponsored WROC-TV8 and the local chapter of the League of Women Voters.

Warren will face City Council member Malik Evans in the June 22 mayoral primary. Her brief comments at the forum about last week's arrest of her husband, Timothy Granison, were her most substantive since authorities charged Granison with being part of a cocaine distribution ring. Granison has pleaded not guilty.

“I don’t have a perfect life," Warren said at the forum, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. "I have a life that is like so many Rochesterians, a life that is imperfect.”