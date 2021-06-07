Rochester mayor's husband faces additional drug charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren's husband, who was charged last month with being part of a cocaine distribution ring in the city, appeared in federal court Monday on additional charges.

Timothy Granison is accused in a federal complaint of receiving bulk quantities of cocaine from a co-defendant and then distributing it to other alleged traffickers.

He is one of six people named in the complaint unsealed Monday. The charges include conspiracy to possess and distribute a controlled substance between August 2020 and the time of Granison's arrest May 19, shortly after police searched the home he shared with the mayor.

Granison, 42, pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges in City Court last month.

Warren has said she signed a separation agreement with Granison years ago but the two were co-parenting their daughter. She has not been charged in the drug investigation.