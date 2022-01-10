 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Rollins becomes 1st Black woman to serve as US Attorney

US Attorney Massachusetts

FILE- In this June 26, 2018, file photo, then-Suffolk County District Attorney Democratic candidate Rachael Rollins addresses an audience, in Boston. Boston’s top prosecutor is set to be sworn in as the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, making her the first Black woman to serve in the role. Rollins said in a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 that she expects to receive her official commission from President Joe Biden by Friday and that she’ll take the oath of office to become U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts on Monday.

 Steven Senne - staff, AP

BOSTON (AP) — Boston's former top prosecutor was sworn in Monday as the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, becoming the first Black woman to serve as the top federal prosecutor in the state.

Rollins took the oath of office in a private ceremony in the Boston federal courthouse after officially stepping down as district attorney for Suffolk County, which covers Boston and three suburbs.

Rollins was narrowly confirmed by the U.S. Senate last month, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote. She has said she's received violent and racist threats as a result of her nomination, in which Republicans in Congress accused her of being soft on crime.

Rollins said the U.S. Marshals Service denied her request for a security detail, deeming she was at low risk.

People are also reading…

She was elected district attorney in 2018 pushing for progressive criminal justice reforms, including pledging not to prosecute certain low-level crimes to better focus on more serious crimes like homicide. Rollins argued people shouldn’t be jailed for crimes that result from mental health or addiction problems.

Gov. Charlie Baker has appointed Kevin Hayden, chair of the state’s sex offender registry board, to serve out the remainder of Rollins’ district attorney term, which ends later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

