Ron DeSantis’ presidential aspirations and COVID

Two years after the first coronavirus lockdowns, one state stands out as going against the grain. Florida, under the leadership of Ron DeSantis, went against conventional wisdom by opening up and abandoning mask mandates earlier than other states. The move was hailed as a victory by Republican pundits, but over 70,000 people died of coronavirus in Florida since March 2020. What does this mean for DeSantis' presidential aspirations in 2024?
To read more select an article below by click or tap, then use your browser's back button to return to read more.