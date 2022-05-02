Roseland is Cooper's choice as next NC state controller

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A longtime state fiscal officer is Gov. Roy Cooper's choice to become North Carolina's next state controller.
Cooper's nominee is Deputy State Budget Director Nels Roseland, who also previously served as chief financial officer of the state Department of Justice when Cooper was attorney general.
If confirmed by the General Assembly, Roseland will receive a seven-year term as controller, whose job it is to keep the state’s books, monitor cash flow and manage state payroll.
Roseland "is a strong leader who has decades of experience in state government and public finance,” Cooper said in a news release on Friday. “I am confident that he will continue to serve the people of our state with integrity and dedication.”
Roseland, who is also a former Cary town council member, would succeed Linda Morrison Combs, a former controller of the United States.
Combs was then-Gov. Pat McCrory's appointee in 2014 to complete the final year or so of retiring David McCoy's term. She was confirmed again to carry out her own term, which expires June 30.
