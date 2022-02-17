 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roth, Wichmann join Wisconsin GOP lieutenant governor race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state senator from Appleton and a former longshot candidate for governor are running for lieutenant governor in Wisconsin.

State Sen. Roger Roth, a former Senate president and candidate for Congress, was announcing his candidacy for lieutenant governor on Thursday. Earlier this week, former gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Wichmann switched to running for lieutenant governor.

They join a crowded field for the state's No. 2 spot.

Other candidates include state Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point; Lancaster Mayor David Varnam; Ben Voelkel, former spokesman for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson; Cindy Werner, a 2020 congressional candidate; Will Martin, who worked for two former Republican governors; David King, founder of Wisconsin God Squad; and political newcomer Kyle Yudes of Eau Claire.

Wichmann dropped out of the governor's race after attending a Saturday gubernatorial campaign launch party by state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who is basing his candidacy around trying to undo President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.

In other governor's race developments, former Gov. Scott Walker endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch in the GOP primary. She served eight years as Walker's lieutenant governor.

Kevin Nicholson, a businessman and former U.S. Marine, is also running for governor.

The winner of both the lieutenant governor and governor primaries on Aug. 9 will be paired together for the November general election to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

