Royals on the witness stand

Prince Andrew's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein has been a cause of great controversy and scandal for the royal family. If the case between the prince and Virginia Giuffre goes to court, it certainly won't be the first time a royal has been called to testify. Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, talks about the current state of the royal family, while historian, Catharine Arnold, shares the scandalous story of Prince Andrew's great, great grandfather Edward VII (Bertie) and his tribulations in court. Can we take lessons for today from this historical royal scandal? 

